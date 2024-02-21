TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4089.9 and closed at ₹4101.6, with a high of ₹4098.85 and a low of ₹4011.1. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1458071.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4184.55 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 30284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.