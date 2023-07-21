TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today
TCS stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 3462.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3425.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3423.95 and closed at ₹3462.35. The stock had a high of ₹3426.85 and a low of ₹3380. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹12,53,883.72 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 21,895 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:00:18 AM IST
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3425.55, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3462.35
21 Jul 2023, 09:54:13 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3462.35 yesterday
