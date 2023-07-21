Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 3462.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3425.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3423.95 and closed at 3462.35. The stock had a high of 3426.85 and a low of 3380. The market capitalization of TCS is 12,53,883.72 crore. The 52-week high is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 21,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3425.55, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3425.55. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -36.8, implying a decrease of 36.8 in the stock price. This suggests that the stock value has declined recently.

21 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3462.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 21,935 shares with a closing price of 3,462.35.

