TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 3462.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3396.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3423.95, and the close price was 3462.35. The high for the day was 3435, while the low was 3380. The market capitalization of TCS was 1,253,005.55 crores. The 52-week high for the company's stock was 3575, and the 52-week low was 2867.9. The total BSE volume for TCS shares was 25,326.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3396.1, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3396.1. There has been a percent change of -1.91, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -66.25, meaning the stock has decreased by 66.25.

21 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3395.85, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3395.85, which represents a decrease of 1.92% from the previous day's closing price. The net change is -66.5, indicating a decline in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3402, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is 3402. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -60.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 60.35.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3409, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3409. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -53.35, meaning the stock has decreased by 53.35.

21 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3412, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3412. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.35, suggesting a drop in stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3413.15, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3413.15. It has experienced a decrease of 1.42% or a net change of -49.2. This indicates that the stock has declined in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3462.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 25,326 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3,462.35.

