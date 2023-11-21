TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3493.95 and closed at ₹3502.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3533.1 and a low of ₹3493. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1287729.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The stock had a trading volume of 80442 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3529.85 10.55 0.3 3680.0 3070.3 1291590.25 Infosys 1442.9 6.6 0.46 1672.45 1215.45 596839.41 HCL Technologies 1327.95 4.0 0.3 1331.25 1011.6 360361.16 LTI Mindtree 5590.0 32.65 0.59 5638.5 4120.0 165355.96 Tech Mahindra 1206.8 -4.8 -0.4 1319.95 982.95 106187.76

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3529, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3519.3 The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3529, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the net increase is 9.7.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3522, while the high price reached ₹3538.55.

TCS November futures opened at 3522.35 as against previous close of 3521.15 The spot price of TCS stock is currently at 3532. The bid price is slightly higher at 3532.1, while the offer price is at 3533.0. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and the same quantity is available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for TCS stock stands at 11,890,200 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.83% 3 Months 2.78% 6 Months 6.7% YTD 10.26% 1 Year 7.4%

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3502.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 80,442. The closing price for the day was ₹3,502.65.