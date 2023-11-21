Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 3519.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3529 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3493.95 and closed at 3502.65. The stock reached a high of 3533.1 and a low of 3493. The market capitalization of TCS is 1287729.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The stock had a trading volume of 80442 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3529.8510.550.33680.03070.31291590.25
Infosys1442.96.60.461672.451215.45596839.41
HCL Technologies1327.954.00.31331.251011.6360361.16
LTI Mindtree5590.032.650.595638.54120.0165355.96
Tech Mahindra1206.8-4.8-0.41319.95982.95106187.76
21 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3529, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3519.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3529, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the net increase is 9.7.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3522, while the high price reached 3538.55.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS November futures opened at 3522.35 as against previous close of 3521.15

The spot price of TCS stock is currently at 3532. The bid price is slightly higher at 3532.1, while the offer price is at 3533.0. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and the same quantity is available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for TCS stock stands at 11,890,200 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST TCS Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3527.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3519.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is 3527.85. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.55 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.83%
3 Months2.78%
6 Months6.7%
YTD10.26%
1 Year7.4%
21 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3523, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3519.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3523. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

21 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3502.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 80,442. The closing price for the day was 3,502.65.

