TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 3606.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3590 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3561.05 and closed at 3604.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 3625 and the lowest was the same as the opening price, 3561.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,31,9655.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3618.95 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The total BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 32,742.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months5.25%
6 Months15.18%
YTD12.97%
1 Year21.01%
21 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3590, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3606.55

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3590. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46%, resulting in a net change of -16.55.

21 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3604.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,742. The closing price for the shares was 3,604.9.

