TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops Amid Market Turbulence

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3561.05 and closed at ₹3604.9. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3625 and the lowest was the same as the opening price, ₹3561.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,31,9655.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3618.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The total BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 32,742.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|5.25%
|6 Months
|15.18%
|YTD
|12.97%
|1 Year
|21.01%
As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is ₹3590. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46%, resulting in a net change of -16.55.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,742. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,604.9.
