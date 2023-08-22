TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading
TCS stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 3367.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3401.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3367 and closed at ₹3367.65. The stock had a high of ₹3409 and a low of ₹3366.95. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1244717.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 62020 shares.
22 Aug 2023, 09:07:02 AM IST
22 Aug 2023, 08:08:22 AM IST
