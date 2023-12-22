Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 3789.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3809.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3734.4 and closed at 3780.35. The stock reached a high of 3805 and a low of 3734.4. The market capitalization of TCS is 1371056.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 90556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3809.4, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3789.45

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3809.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 19.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, TCS stock seems to be performing well in the market.

22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3780.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,556. The closing price for the shares was 3780.35.

