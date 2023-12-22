TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3734.4 and closed at ₹3780.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3805 and a low of ₹3734.4. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1371056.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 90556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.