Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 4029.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3989.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4018.85 and closed at 4029.95. The stock reached a high of 4063 and a low of 3980. The market capitalization was 1,443,363.65 crore. The 52-week high was 4184.55 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 24,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3989.3, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹4029.95

The current price of TCS stock is 3989.3, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -40.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative trend.

22 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4029.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for TCS was 24380 shares with a closing price of 4029.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!