TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4018.85 and closed at ₹4029.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4063 and a low of ₹3980. The market capitalization was ₹1,443,363.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 24,380 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3989.3, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -40.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative trend.
On the last day, the BSE volume for TCS was 24380 shares with a closing price of ₹4029.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!