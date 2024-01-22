 TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trade | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trade
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trade

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 3942.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3860.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3945.45, and the close price was 3942.25. The stock reached a high of 3953.95 and a low of 3857. The market capitalization of TCS is 1396798.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3963, and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 21266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:40:24 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3860.6-81.65-2.073963.03056.141412613.37
Infosys1648.75-10.2-0.611665.01215.45681986.96
HCL Technologies1543.6-24.3-1.551617.651016.45418881.34
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
22 Jan 2024, 11:32:45 AM IST

TCS January futures opened at 3951.3 as against previous close of 3942.0

TCS, with a spot price of 3860.65, has a bid price of 3865.0 and an offer price of 3865.75. The offer quantity is 175 while the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 11,760,525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:28:49 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3857, and the high price is 3953.95.

22 Jan 2024, 11:23:20 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3860.6, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹3942.25

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3860.6. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -81.65, which means the stock has decreased by 81.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:54:41 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.5 (-67.42%) & 20.55 (-66.42%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 59.95 (+182.12%) & 6.9 (+22.12%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:54 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3860.6-81.65-2.073963.03056.141412613.37
Infosys1648.75-10.2-0.611665.01215.45681986.96
HCL Technologies1543.6-24.3-1.551617.651016.45418881.34
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
22 Jan 2024, 10:34:27 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3860.6, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹3942.25

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3860.6. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -81.65, meaning the stock has decreased by 81.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16:52 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was 3857 and the high price was 3953.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:08:18 AM IST

TCS January futures opened at 3951.3 as against previous close of 3942.0

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3860.65. The bid price stands at 3865.0 with a bid quantity of 350. The offer price is 3865.75 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS is 11,760,525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:53 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3860.6, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹3942.25

As of the current data, TCS stock is priced at 3860.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -81.65, meaning it has decreased by 81.65.

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:46 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:03 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months3.42%
6 Months17.61%
YTD4.43%
1 Year17.44%
22 Jan 2024, 09:20:48 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3860.6, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹3942.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3860.6. The percent change is -2.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -81.65, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 81.65.

22 Jan 2024, 08:09:50 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3942.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,266. The closing price for the shares was 3,942.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App