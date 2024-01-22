TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trade

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3945.45, and the close price was ₹3942.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3953.95 and a low of ₹3857. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1396798.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3963, and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 21266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3860.6
|-81.65
|-2.07
|3963.0
|3056.14
|1412613.37
|Infosys
|1648.75
|-10.2
|-0.61
|1665.0
|1215.45
|681986.96
|HCL Technologies
|1543.6
|-24.3
|-1.55
|1617.65
|1016.45
|418881.34
|LTI Mindtree
|5648.7
|-2.3
|-0.04
|6442.65
|4120.0
|167092.34
|Tech Mahindra
|1383.45
|-6.25
|-0.45
|1401.5
|982.95
|121731.4
TCS, with a spot price of 3860.65, has a bid price of 3865.0 and an offer price of 3865.75. The offer quantity is 175 while the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 11,760,525.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3857, and the high price is ₹3953.95.
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3860.6. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -81.65, which means the stock has decreased by ₹81.65.
Top active call options for TCS at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.5 (-67.42%) & ₹20.55 (-66.42%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹59.95 (+182.12%) & ₹6.9 (+22.12%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3860.6
|-81.65
|-2.07
|3963.0
|3056.14
|1412613.37
|Infosys
|1648.75
|-10.2
|-0.61
|1665.0
|1215.45
|681986.96
|HCL Technologies
|1543.6
|-24.3
|-1.55
|1617.65
|1016.45
|418881.34
|LTI Mindtree
|5648.7
|-2.3
|-0.04
|6442.65
|4120.0
|167092.34
|Tech Mahindra
|1383.45
|-6.25
|-0.45
|1401.5
|982.95
|121731.4
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3860.6. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -81.65, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹81.65.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was ₹3857 and the high price was ₹3953.95.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3860.65. The bid price stands at 3865.0 with a bid quantity of 350. The offer price is 3865.75 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS is 11,760,525.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, TCS stock is priced at ₹3860.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -81.65, meaning it has decreased by ₹81.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|3.42%
|6 Months
|17.61%
|YTD
|4.43%
|1 Year
|17.44%
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3860.6. The percent change is -2.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -81.65, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹81.65.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,266. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,942.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!