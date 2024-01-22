TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges in Today's Trade

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3860.6 -81.65 -2.07 3963.0 3056.14 1412613.37 Infosys 1648.75 -10.2 -0.61 1665.0 1215.45 681986.96 HCL Technologies 1543.6 -24.3 -1.55 1617.65 1016.45 418881.34 LTI Mindtree 5648.7 -2.3 -0.04 6442.65 4120.0 167092.34 Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4

TCS January futures opened at 3951.3 as against previous close of 3942.0 TCS, with a spot price of 3860.65, has a bid price of 3865.0 and an offer price of 3865.75. The offer quantity is 175 while the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 11,760,525.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3857, and the high price is ₹3953.95.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3860.6, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹3942.25 The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3860.6. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -81.65, which means the stock has decreased by ₹81.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.5 (-67.42%) & ₹20.55 (-66.42%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹59.95 (+182.12%) & ₹6.9 (+22.12%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

TCS Live Updates

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.02% 3 Months 3.42% 6 Months 17.61% YTD 4.43% 1 Year 17.44%

