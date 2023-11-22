Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3519.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3510.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3523 and closed at 3519.3. The high for the day was 3539.4 and the low was 3502. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,284,436.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for the day was 48,656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3519.3 on last trading day

On the last day of TCS trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 48,656 shares traded. The closing price for TCS shares was 3,519.3.

