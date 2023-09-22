Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
TCS stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3583.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3586.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of TCS shares was 3590, and the close price was 3606.55. The high for the day was 3604.25, while the low was 3528.1. The market capitalization of TCS was recorded at 1311385.72 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3625 and 2867.9, respectively. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 103196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3586.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3583.95

TCS stock is currently priced at 3586.65, with a small percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 2.7.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months5.71%
6 Months14.74%
YTD12.32%
1 Year21.88%
22 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3583.95, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3606.55

TCS stock is currently priced at 3583.95. It experienced a percent change of -0.63, resulting in a net change of -22.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3606.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were a total of 103,196 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3606.55.

