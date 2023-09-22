TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of TCS shares was ₹3590, and the close price was ₹3606.55. The high for the day was ₹3604.25, while the low was ₹3528.1. The market capitalization of TCS was recorded at ₹1311385.72 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3625 and ₹2867.9, respectively. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 103196 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3586.65, with a small percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 2.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|5.71%
|6 Months
|14.74%
|YTD
|12.32%
|1 Year
|21.88%
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3583.95. It experienced a percent change of -0.63, resulting in a net change of -22.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were a total of 103,196 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3606.55.
