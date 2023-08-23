TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3401.75 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3410 and a low of ₹3366 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is currently 1237948.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 69816 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS August futures opened at 3390.35 as against previous close of 3383.15 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3387.4 with a bid price of 3395.1 and an offer price of 3396.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 9233875. TCS is a leading technology services company in India with a strong market presence.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3379.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3383.25 The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3379.9. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of ₹3.35 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of TCS stock.

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3394.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3383.25 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3394.5. There has been a 0.33 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.25, which means the stock has gained 11.25 points.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.96% 3 Months -2.51% 6 Months -2.0% YTD 5.96% 1 Year 2.87%

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3383.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3401.75 The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3383.25. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -18.5, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹18.5.

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3401.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 69,816. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,401.75.