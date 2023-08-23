comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 3383.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3379.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3401.75 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3410 and a low of 3366 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is currently 1237948.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 69816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:06:10 AM IST

TCS August futures opened at 3390.35 as against previous close of 3383.15

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3387.4 with a bid price of 3395.1 and an offer price of 3396.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 9233875. TCS is a leading technology services company in India with a strong market presence.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 10:05:39 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3379.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3383.25

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3379.9. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of TCS stock.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:44:41 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3394.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3383.25

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3394.5. There has been a 0.33 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.25, which means the stock has gained 11.25 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:11 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months-2.51%
6 Months-2.0%
YTD5.96%
1 Year2.87%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:01:47 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3383.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3401.75

The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is 3383.25. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -18.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 18.5.

23 Aug 2023, 08:24:20 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3401.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 69,816. The closing price for the shares was 3,401.75.

