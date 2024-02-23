Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 3989.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4086.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3968.35 and closed at 3989.3. The high for the day was 4093.8, and the low was 3968.35. The market capitalization stood at 1478513.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4184.55 and 3056.14, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31762 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3989.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for TCS was 31,762 shares with a closing price of 3,989.3.

