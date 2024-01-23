TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading results

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3900 and closed at ₹3860.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3917.35, while the lowest price was ₹3900. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,412,718.45 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is recorded at ₹3963, while the 52-week low is at ₹3056.14. The total BSE volume for TCS on that day was 3676 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS January futures opened at 3890.1 as against previous close of 3864.25 TCS, the Indian multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3889.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 3887.45, while the offer price is 3888.65. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price and an equal number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for TCS stands at 12,108,075. Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3886.4, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3860.6 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3886.4, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 25.8.

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 23 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.8 (+2.26%) & ₹27.5 (+30.95%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 23 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹32.7 (-43.62%) & ₹4.8 (-41.82%) respectively.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3902.7 42.1 1.09 3963.0 3056.14 1428017.98 Infosys 1673.0 24.25 1.47 1665.0 1215.45 692017.7 HCL Technologies 1560.4 16.8 1.09 1617.65 1016.45 423440.3 LTI Mindtree 5642.0 -6.7 -0.12 6442.65 4120.0 166894.15 Tech Mahindra 1404.45 19.0 1.37 1401.5 982.95 123579.22

TCS January futures opened at 3890.1 as against previous close of 3864.25 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3921.15. The bid and offer prices are 3922.7 and 3924.05 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 11974725.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3924.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹3860.6 The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3924.85. There has been a 1.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹64.25.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.65% 3 Months 1.62% 6 Months 15.15% YTD 2.24% 1 Year 15.33%

