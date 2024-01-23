 TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading results | Mint
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading results

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST
TCS stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3860.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3886.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3900 and closed at 3860.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3917.35, while the lowest price was 3900. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,412,718.45 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is recorded at 3963, while the 52-week low is at 3056.14. The total BSE volume for TCS on that day was 3676 shares.

23 Jan 2024, 11:28:09 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3933 and the low price is 3876.8.

23 Jan 2024, 11:20:03 AM IST

TCS January futures opened at 3890.1 as against previous close of 3864.25

TCS, the Indian multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3889.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 3887.45, while the offer price is 3888.65. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price and an equal number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for TCS stands at 12,108,075.

23 Jan 2024, 11:09:38 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3886.4, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3860.6

The current stock price of TCS is 3886.4, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 25.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% or 25.8 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:57:45 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 23 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.8 (+2.26%) & 27.5 (+30.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 23 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 3900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 32.7 (-43.62%) & 4.8 (-41.82%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:37:41 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3902.742.11.093963.03056.141428017.98
Infosys1673.024.251.471665.01215.45692017.7
HCL Technologies1560.416.81.091617.651016.45423440.3
LTI Mindtree5642.0-6.7-0.126442.654120.0166894.15
Tech Mahindra1404.4519.01.371401.5982.95123579.22
23 Jan 2024, 10:27:58 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3907.5, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹3860.6

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3907.5, which represents a 1.21 percent increase. The net change is 46.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:12:31 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3891.8, while the high price was 3933.

23 Jan 2024, 10:07:27 AM IST

TCS January futures opened at 3890.1 as against previous close of 3864.25

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3921.15. The bid and offer prices are 3922.7 and 3924.05 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 11974725.

23 Jan 2024, 09:58:43 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3924.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹3860.6

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3924.85. There has been a 1.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 64.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:57:00 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:47:09 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months1.62%
6 Months15.15%
YTD2.24%
1 Year15.33%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18:21 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3860.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 3676 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3860.6.

