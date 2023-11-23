Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock on the rise: Trading positively

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
TCS stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 3510.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3529.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3492.05 and closed at 3510.3. The highest price reached during the day was 3532.45, while the lowest price was 3481. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,291,590.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 114,862.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST TCS November futures opened at 3526.25 as against previous close of 3530.55

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3530.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 3531.65, while the offer price is 3532.6. The offer quantity is 350 shares, and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS stands at 11,400,200 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3481, while the high price reached 3532.45.

23 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST TCS Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months2.95%
6 Months6.87%
YTD10.59%
1 Year8.65%
23 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3529.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3510.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3529.85. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.55, which means that the stock has increased by 19.55 from its previous value. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in price.

23 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3510.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 114,862. The closing price for the shares was 3,510.3.

