TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock on the rise: Trading positively

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3492.05 and closed at ₹3510.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3532.45, while the lowest price was ₹3481. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,291,590.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 114,862.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3530.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 3531.65, while the offer price is 3532.6. The offer quantity is 350 shares, and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS stands at 11,400,200 shares.
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3481, while the high price reached ₹3532.45.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3529.85. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.55, which means that the stock has gained 19.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|2.95%
|6 Months
|6.87%
|YTD
|10.59%
|1 Year
|8.65%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3529.85. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.55, which means that the stock has increased by ₹19.55 from its previous value. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 114,862. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,510.3.
