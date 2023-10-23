Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock takes a hit in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 3494.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3440 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3454.7 and closed at 3454.75. The highest price reached during the day was 3500.45, while the lowest price was 3444.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1278564.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, while the 52-week low is 3011.54. The BSE volume for TCS was 391,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3484.75 as against previous close of 3490.2

TCS, a leading IT services company, currently has a spot price of 3439.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 3443.9, while the offer price stands at 3445.0. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 7560875. TCS continues to showcase its stability and attractiveness in the market, making it an enticing investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3440, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3440. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -54.25, suggesting a decrease of 54.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its value.

Click here for TCS Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3493.39
10 Days3545.62
20 Days3556.81
50 Days3495.93
100 Days3410.03
300 Days3348.13
23 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.1 (-83.77%) & 0.9 (-75.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.8 (+140.36%) & 16.75 (+139.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of 3436.5 and a high price of 3480.1 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3441, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3441. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -53.25, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 53.25.

Click here for TCS Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST TCS Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3438.0-56.25-1.613680.03011.541257981.86
Infosys1417.85-9.35-0.661672.451215.45586477.76
HCL Technologies1251.15-7.5-0.61311.0986.1339520.21
LTI Mindtree5252.95-163.85-3.025590.04120.0155385.79
Tech Mahindra1164.25-6.3-0.541319.95982.95102443.74
23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3484.75 as against previous close of 3490.2

TCS stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3442.3. The bid price is 3445.95 and the offer price is 3447.0. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for TCS is 7545825.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3441 and a high of 3480.1 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3442, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

The stock price of TCS is currently at 3442. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -52.25, suggesting a decrease of 52.25 in the stock price.

Click here for TCS AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5688
Buy16151412
Hold13131213
Sell6667
Strong Sell2222
23 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.6 (-75.92%) & 1.2 (-67.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.95 (+123.77%) & 15.8 (+125.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3449.3, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3449.3. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.95, which means the stock has decreased by 44.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3456.0-38.25-1.093680.03011.541264568.15
Infosys1419.1-8.1-0.571672.451215.45586994.81
HCL Technologies1249.25-9.4-0.751311.0986.1339004.61
LTI Mindtree5320.0-96.8-1.795590.04120.0157369.18
Tech Mahindra1162.8-7.75-0.661319.95982.95102316.15
23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3454, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3454, which represents a percent change of -1.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.15% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -40.25, indicating that the stock has decreased by 40.25 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST TCS October futures opened at 3484.75 as against previous close of 3490.2

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3455.8. The bid price is 3459.35 and the offer price is 3460.65. There are 525 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for TCS is 7802900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock had a low price of 3453 and a high price of 3480.1 for the day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:58 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.65 (-65.18%) & 11.1 (-61.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of 3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.8 (+68.61%) & 11.0 (+57.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3455.0-39.25-1.123680.03011.541264202.25
Infosys1420.4-6.8-0.481672.451215.45587532.54
HCL Technologies1251.85-6.8-0.541311.0986.1339710.17
LTI Mindtree5354.25-62.55-1.155590.04120.0158382.31
Tech Mahindra1167.35-3.2-0.271319.95982.95102716.51
23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3457.15, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

The current stock price of TCS is 3457.15. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.06% in its value, resulting in a net change of -37.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3455.4 while the high price is 3480.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST TCS October futures opened at 3484.75 as against previous close of 3490.2

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3460.6 with a bid price of 3464.15 and an offer price of 3465.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 7852775.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3463.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3463.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -30.6, which means it has decreased by 30.6.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCS Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months10.56%
YTD9.48%
1 Year12.92%
23 Oct 2023, 09:26 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3465, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹3494.25

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3465. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.84% or a net change of -29.25.

23 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3454.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 391,507. The closing price of these shares was 3,454.75.

