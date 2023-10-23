TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock takes a hit in today's trading

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3454.7 and closed at ₹3454.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3500.45, while the lowest price was ₹3444.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1278564.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, while the 52-week low is ₹3011.54. The BSE volume for TCS was 391,507 shares.
TCS, a leading IT services company, currently has a spot price of 3439.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 3443.9, while the offer price stands at 3445.0. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 7560875. TCS continues to showcase its stability and attractiveness in the market, making it an enticing investment option.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3440. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -54.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹54.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3493.39
|10 Days
|3545.62
|20 Days
|3556.81
|50 Days
|3495.93
|100 Days
|3410.03
|300 Days
|3348.13
Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-83.77%) & ₹0.9 (-75.34%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.8 (+140.36%) & ₹16.75 (+139.29%) respectively.
Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3436.5 and a high price of ₹3480.1 for the current day.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3441. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -53.25, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by ₹53.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3438.0
|-56.25
|-1.61
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1257981.86
|Infosys
|1417.85
|-9.35
|-0.66
|1672.45
|1215.45
|586477.76
|HCL Technologies
|1251.15
|-7.5
|-0.6
|1311.0
|986.1
|339520.21
|LTI Mindtree
|5252.95
|-163.85
|-3.02
|5590.0
|4120.0
|155385.79
|Tech Mahindra
|1164.25
|-6.3
|-0.54
|1319.95
|982.95
|102443.74
TCS stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3442.3. The bid price is 3445.95 and the offer price is 3447.0. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for TCS is 7545825.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3441 and a high of ₹3480.1 on the current day.
The stock price of TCS is currently at ₹3442. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -52.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹52.25 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|8
|8
|Buy
|16
|15
|14
|12
|Hold
|13
|13
|12
|13
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (-75.92%) & ₹1.2 (-67.12%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.95 (+123.77%) & ₹15.8 (+125.71%) respectively.
As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3449.3. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹44.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3456.0
|-38.25
|-1.09
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1264568.15
|Infosys
|1419.1
|-8.1
|-0.57
|1672.45
|1215.45
|586994.81
|HCL Technologies
|1249.25
|-9.4
|-0.75
|1311.0
|986.1
|339004.61
|LTI Mindtree
|5320.0
|-96.8
|-1.79
|5590.0
|4120.0
|157369.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1162.8
|-7.75
|-0.66
|1319.95
|982.95
|102316.15
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3454, which represents a percent change of -1.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.15% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -40.25, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹40.25 in value.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3455.8. The bid price is 3459.35 and the offer price is 3460.65. There are 525 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for TCS is 7802900.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock had a low price of ₹3453 and a high price of ₹3480.1 for the day.
Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.65 (-65.18%) & ₹11.1 (-61.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of ₹3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.8 (+68.61%) & ₹11.0 (+57.14%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3455.0
|-39.25
|-1.12
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1264202.25
|Infosys
|1420.4
|-6.8
|-0.48
|1672.45
|1215.45
|587532.54
|HCL Technologies
|1251.85
|-6.8
|-0.54
|1311.0
|986.1
|339710.17
|LTI Mindtree
|5354.25
|-62.55
|-1.15
|5590.0
|4120.0
|158382.31
|Tech Mahindra
|1167.35
|-3.2
|-0.27
|1319.95
|982.95
|102716.51
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3457.15. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.06% in its value, resulting in a net change of -37.1.
The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3455.4 while the high price is ₹3480.1.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3460.6 with a bid price of 3464.15 and an offer price of 3465.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 7852775.
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3463.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -30.6, which means it has decreased by ₹30.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.14%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|10.56%
|YTD
|9.48%
|1 Year
|12.92%
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3465. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.84% or a net change of -29.25.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 391,507. The closing price of these shares was ₹3,454.75.
