TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock takes a hit in today's trading

TCS October futures opened at 3484.75 as against previous close of 3490.2 TCS, a leading IT services company, currently has a spot price of 3439.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 3443.9, while the offer price stands at 3445.0. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is 175. The stock has an open interest of 7560875. TCS continues to showcase its stability and attractiveness in the market, making it an enticing investment option.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3440, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3494.25 The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3440. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -54.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹54.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its value. Click here for TCS Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3493.39 10 Days 3545.62 20 Days 3556.81 50 Days 3495.93 100 Days 3410.03 300 Days 3348.13

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-83.77%) & ₹0.9 (-75.34%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹3460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.8 (+140.36%) & ₹16.75 (+139.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3436.5 and a high price of ₹3480.1 for the current day.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3438.0 -56.25 -1.61 3680.0 3011.54 1257981.86 Infosys 1417.85 -9.35 -0.66 1672.45 1215.45 586477.76 HCL Technologies 1251.15 -7.5 -0.6 1311.0 986.1 339520.21 LTI Mindtree 5252.95 -163.85 -3.02 5590.0 4120.0 155385.79 Tech Mahindra 1164.25 -6.3 -0.54 1319.95 982.95 102443.74 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 6 8 8 Buy 16 15 14 12 Hold 13 13 12 13 Sell 6 6 6 7 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.14% 3 Months 5.79% 6 Months 10.56% YTD 9.48% 1 Year 12.92%

