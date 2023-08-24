TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3383.3 and the close price was ₹3383.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3401.55 and a low of ₹3375.9 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1243876.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3575 and ₹2867.9 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 130854 shares.
24 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3383.25 on last trading day
