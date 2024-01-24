Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3860.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3861.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3900 and closed at 3860.6. The stock had a high of 3933 and a low of 3844.25. The company's market capitalization is 1,397,269.22 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is 3963, while the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for the stock was 51,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3860.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,991. The closing price of TCS shares was 3860.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.