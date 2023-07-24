TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3423.95 and closed at ₹3462.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3435, while the lowest price was ₹3357.7. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1232953.95 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3575, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 88718.
TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3381.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3369.6
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3381.65. There has been a 0.36% percent change, with a net change of 12.05.
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3387.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹3369.6
According to the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3387.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹18.05.
TCS Live Updates
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3379.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3369.6
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3379.8. There has been a 0.3% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.2.
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3369.6, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹3462.35
Based on the current data, TCS stock is priced at ₹3369.6. There has been a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -92.75, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹92.75.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3462.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 88,718 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,462.35.
