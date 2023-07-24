comScore
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 3369.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3381.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3423.95 and closed at 3462.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3435, while the lowest price was 3357.7. The market capitalization of TCS is 1232953.95 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3575, and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 88718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:51:04 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3381.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3369.6

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3381.65. There has been a 0.36% percent change, with a net change of 12.05.

24 Jul 2023, 09:37:52 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3387.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹3369.6

According to the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3387.65. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.05.

24 Jul 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

24 Jul 2023, 09:18:15 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3379.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3369.6

The current stock price of TCS is 3379.8. There has been a 0.3% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.2.

24 Jul 2023, 09:00:07 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3369.6, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹3462.35

Based on the current data, TCS stock is priced at 3369.6. There has been a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -92.75, meaning the stock has decreased by 92.75.

24 Jul 2023, 08:27:03 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3462.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 88,718 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,462.35.

