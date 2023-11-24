Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 3508.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3495.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3539.75, and the close price was 3529.85. The high for the day was 3543.4, while the low was 3499. The market capitalization of TCS is 1283942.83 crore. The 52-week high is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 196038.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3495.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3508.95

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3495.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.4%, resulting in a net change of -13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months2.36%
6 Months6.52%
YTD9.91%
1 Year8.19%
24 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3494, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3508.95

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3494, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -14.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the value has decreased by 14.95.

24 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3529.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 196,038 shares with a closing price of 3,529.85.

