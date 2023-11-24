TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3539.75, and the close price was ₹3529.85. The high for the day was ₹3543.4, while the low was ₹3499. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1283942.83 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 196038.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3495.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.4%, resulting in a net change of -13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.3%
|3 Months
|2.36%
|6 Months
|6.52%
|YTD
|9.91%
|1 Year
|8.19%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3494, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -14.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the value has decreased by ₹14.95.
On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 196,038 shares with a closing price of ₹3,529.85.
