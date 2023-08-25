comScore
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST

TCS stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 3388.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3367.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3405, and the close price was 3399.45. The stock reached a high of 3413.55 and a low of 3378.35. The market capitalization of TCS was 1239979.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3575 and 2867.9, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 101202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:36 AM IST

TCS August futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3386.25

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3360.75. The bid price is 3356.7 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3356.95 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 8730400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3367.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3388.8

The current stock price of TCS is 3367.2, which represents a decrease of 0.64% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -21.6.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:42:33 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3372.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3388.8

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3372.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.48%, resulting in a net change of -16.35.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:18 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-2.47%
6 Months-0.76%
YTD6.13%
1 Year6.18%
25 Aug 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3388.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3399.45

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3388.8 with a percent change of -0.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.31% compared to the previous day. The net change is -10.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by 10.65.

25 Aug 2023, 08:25:36 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3399.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 101,202. The closing price for the shares was 3,399.45.

