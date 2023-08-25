TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3405, and the close price was ₹3399.45. The stock reached a high of ₹3413.55 and a low of ₹3378.35. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1239979.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3575 and ₹2867.9, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 101202 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS August futures opened at 3374.95 as against previous close of 3386.25 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3360.75. The bid price is 3356.7 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3356.95 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 8730400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3367.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3388.8 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3367.2, which represents a decrease of 0.64% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -21.6. Click here for TCS Profit Loss Share Via

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3372.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3388.8 The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3372.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.48%, resulting in a net change of -16.35. Share Via

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.4% 3 Months -2.47% 6 Months -0.76% YTD 6.13% 1 Year 6.18% Share Via

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3388.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3399.45 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3388.8 with a percent change of -0.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.31% compared to the previous day. The net change is -10.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹10.65. Share Via

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3399.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 101,202. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,399.45. Share Via