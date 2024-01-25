Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges as Market Reacts Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 3848 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3836.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS had an open price of 3862.2 and a close price of 3861.9. The stock reached a high of 3881.4 and a low of 3805. The market capitalization of TCS is 1392240.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3963 and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 408,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3836.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹3848

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3836.8, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -11.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and the value has decreased by 11.2 rupees.

25 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3861.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 408,405. The closing price for the shares was 3,861.9.

