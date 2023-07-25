comScore
TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 3369.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3397.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 3374 and closed at 3369.6. The stock's high for the day was 3413.4 and the low was 3371. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,243,126.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on this day was 71,106.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:25:29 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3369.6 yesterday

