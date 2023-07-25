TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
TCS stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 3369.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3397.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹3374 and closed at ₹3369.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹3413.4 and the low was ₹3371. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,243,126.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on this day was 71,106.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:25:29 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3369.6 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for TCS on the BSE was 71,106. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,369.6.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!