TCS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹3374 and closed at ₹3369.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹3413.4 and the low was ₹3371. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,243,126.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on this day was 71,106.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.