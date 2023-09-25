Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 3583.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3602.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3580.05 and the close price was 3583.95. The stock reached a high of 3633.05 and a low of 3564.55 during the day. The market capitalization for TCS is currently 1,318,228.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is the same as the high for the day, at 3633.05, and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 32,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3602.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3583.95

The current stock price of TCS is 3602.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 18.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.7 points. Overall, this data indicates positive movement in the TCS stock.

25 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3583.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,498. The closing price for the day was 3,583.95.

