TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 3825.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3804.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS had an opening price of 3796.3 and a closing price of 3789.45. The stock reached a high of 3845.95 and a low of 3762.7. The market capitalization of TCS is 1384027.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 127,163.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price for the day was 3780.1, while the high price reached 3823.8.

26 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST TCS December futures opened at 3824.3 as against previous close of 3841.1

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3804.2. The bid price is 3810.85, and the offer price is 3811.55. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The open interest for TCS is 8575000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3804.6, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3825.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3804.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.54 percent, resulting in a net change of -20.7.

26 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-1.49%
6 Months18.89%
YTD19.8%
1 Year19.69%
26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3780.1, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹3825.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3780.1. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -45.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 45.2.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3789.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 127,163 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3789.45.

