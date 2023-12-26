TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS had an opening price of ₹3796.3 and a closing price of ₹3789.45. The stock reached a high of ₹3845.95 and a low of ₹3762.7. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1384027.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 127,163.
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3804.2. The bid price is 3810.85, and the offer price is 3811.55. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The open interest for TCS is 8575000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-1.49%
|6 Months
|18.89%
|YTD
|19.8%
|1 Year
|19.69%
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 127,163 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3789.45.
