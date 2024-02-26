TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4121.05, closed at ₹4086.45, with a high of ₹4128.95 and a low of ₹4045.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,466,030.97 crores. The 52-week high was ₹4184.55 and the low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 171,593 shares traded.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4051.95 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -34.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a volume of 171,593 shares with a closing price of ₹4086.45.
