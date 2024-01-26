Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock falls as investors react to market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 3848 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3808.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3836.8 and closed at 3848. The stock reached a high of 3855 and a low of 3780. The market capitalization of TCS is 1377840.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3963, while the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares on this day was 1089054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3808.2, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹3848

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3808.2. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -39.8, suggesting a decrease of 39.8 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a dip in the value of TCS stock.

26 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.91%
3 Months2.47%
6 Months12.69%
YTD0.91%
1 Year11.61%
26 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3808.2, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹3848

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3808.2. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -39.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 39.8.

26 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3848 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,089,054. The closing price for the shares was 3,848.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.