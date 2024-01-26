TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock falls as investors react to market conditions

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3836.8 and closed at ₹3848. The stock reached a high of ₹3855 and a low of ₹3780. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1377840.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3963, while the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares on this day was 1089054.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3808.2. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -39.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹39.8 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a dip in the value of TCS stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.91%
|3 Months
|2.47%
|6 Months
|12.69%
|YTD
|0.91%
|1 Year
|11.61%
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,089,054. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,848.
