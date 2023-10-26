comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3337.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

28 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 3389.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3337.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3399.95 and closed at 3409. The stock reached a high of 3425.9 and a low of 3377 throughout the day. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1240363.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3680 and its 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 32271.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30:05 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS closed today at ₹3337.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

Today, the closing price of TCS stock was 3337.75, reflecting a decrease of 1.54% from the previous day's closing price of 3389.85. The net change in the stock price was - 52.1.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18:19 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3337.75-52.1-1.543680.03070.31221299.87
Infosys1357.8-12.3-0.91672.451215.45561638.75
HCL Technologies1231.452.450.21311.01011.6334174.29
LTI Mindtree5169.05-34.35-0.665590.04120.0152903.97
Tech Mahindra1116.0-25.7-2.251319.95982.9598198.16
26 Oct 2023, 05:37:12 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3330.4, while the high price is 3372.5.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27:55 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3376.6 as against previous close of 3388.95

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3335.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 3331.25, while the offer price is 3332.0. The offer quantity stands at 175 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 350 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 4403175.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:11 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock is 3070.25000 and the 52-week high price is 3679.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:18:15 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3340.2, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current price of TCS stock is 3340.2. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.65, indicating a decrease of 49.65 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:47:40 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 47.75 (-31.64%) & 18.25 (-36.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 42.45 (+62.96%) & 85.75 (+54.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39:54 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3347.0-42.85-1.263680.03070.31224684.49
Infosys1360.0-10.1-0.741672.451215.45562548.76
HCL Technologies1235.056.050.491311.01011.6335151.21
LTI Mindtree5186.1-17.3-0.335590.04120.0153408.32
Tech Mahindra1110.7-31.0-2.721319.95982.9597731.81
26 Oct 2023, 02:37:51 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3345, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3345. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.85, indicating a decrease of 44.85 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:19:49 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of 3331.35 and a high of 3372.5 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13:40 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3376.6 as against previous close of 3388.95

The spot price of TCS is currently 3339.5. The bid price is 3336.75, and the offer price is 3337.5. The offer quantity is 350, while the bid quantity is 175. The open interest for TCS is 4037425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:03:22 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3341.9, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3341.9 with a percent change of -1.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.41% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -47.95, indicating a decrease of 47.95 from the previous closing price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38:58 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3470.36
10 Days3522.79
20 Days3547.13
50 Days3494.83
100 Days3410.97
300 Days3350.74
26 Oct 2023, 01:22:22 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 51.45 (-26.34%) & 19.65 (-32.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 38.9 (-49.33%) & 0.6 (-67.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01:49 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3342.25, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3342.25, with a percent change of -1.4% and a net change of -47.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.4% and the net change is a decrease of 47.6 points.

Click here for TCS Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:48 PM IST

TCS Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:42 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3376.6 as against previous close of 3388.95

TCS, the stock of Tata Consultancy Services, is currently trading at a spot price of 3334.55. The bid price is 3335.6 and the offer price is 3336.65. The offer quantity stands at 350 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is 3,664,850 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:39:55 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3332.85, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is 3332.85. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -57, suggesting a decrease of 57 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:35:26 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3338.3-51.55-1.523680.03070.31221501.12
Infosys1365.9-4.2-0.311672.451215.45564989.23
HCL Technologies1230.951.950.161311.01011.6334038.61
LTI Mindtree5138.0-65.4-1.265590.04120.0151985.49
Tech Mahindra1106.8-34.9-3.061319.95982.9597388.64
26 Oct 2023, 12:19:37 PM IST

TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5588
Buy16161412
Hold13131213
Sell6667
Strong Sell2222
26 Oct 2023, 12:12:39 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3333.65, while the high price was 3372.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:03:30 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 54.65 (-21.76%) & 21.9 (-24.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.6 (+40.5%) & 17.25 (+222.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40:23 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3344.9-44.95-1.333680.03070.31223916.09
Infosys1365.95-4.15-0.31672.451215.45565009.91
HCL Technologies1228.15-0.85-0.071311.01011.6333278.78
LTI Mindtree5073.3-130.1-2.55590.04120.0150071.62
Tech Mahindra1110.25-31.45-2.751319.95982.9597692.21
26 Oct 2023, 11:40:07 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3343.65, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3343.65. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -46.2, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by 46.2.

Click here for TCS News

26 Oct 2023, 11:21:17 AM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3376.6 as against previous close of 3388.95

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3337.05. The bid price is 3339.95 and the offer price is 3340.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 175. The open interest for TCS is 3,578,050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:20:47 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3333.65 and a high of 3372.5.

26 Oct 2023, 11:16:49 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3337.15, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is 3337.15. The percent change is -1.55, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -52.7, which means the stock has decreased by 52.7.

26 Oct 2023, 10:51:58 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 51.45 (-26.34%) & 0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 3360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.0 (+292.52%) & 40.6 (+55.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44:42 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3343.85-46.0-1.363680.03070.31223531.89
Infosys1361.05-9.05-0.661672.451215.45562983.08
HCL Technologies1226.75-2.25-0.181311.01011.6332898.87
LTI Mindtree5104.9-98.5-1.895590.04120.0151006.37
Tech Mahindra1109.1-32.6-2.861319.95982.9597591.02
26 Oct 2023, 10:37:06 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3344.65, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3344.65. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -45.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 45.2.

26 Oct 2023, 10:22:27 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3350.05, while the high price reached was 3372.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:06:26 AM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3376.6 as against previous close of 3388.95

TCS, one of India's leading IT services companies, has a spot price of 3361.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 3360.05, with an offer price of 3360.6. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity available for bid. The open interest stands at 3,530,800, indicating significant market activity and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:45 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3360.5, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3360.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -29.35, indicating a decrease of 29.35 in the stock price. Overall, TCS's stock price has decreased slightly.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:50 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.33%
3 Months4.21%
6 Months6.0%
YTD6.2%
1 Year9.38%
26 Oct 2023, 09:20:33 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3362.25, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3362.25, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -27.6. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 27.6. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

26 Oct 2023, 08:16:33 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3409 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,271. The closing price for the shares was 3,409.

