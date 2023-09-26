TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3599.9 and the close price was ₹3602.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3611 and a low of ₹3560.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,309,007.33 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3633.05 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 84,429 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3544.55, while the high price is ₹3577.4. Share Via

TCS September futures opened at 3572.5 as against previous close of 3575.45 TCS, a leading IT services and consulting company, has a spot price of 3559.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3558.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3559.45. The offer quantity is 525, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 175, showing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest stands at 7328300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3559.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3577.45 The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3559.9 with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -17.55, indicating a decline of ₹17.55. Share Via

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.59% 3 Months 6.96% 6 Months 14.57% YTD 12.06% 1 Year 22.39% Share Via

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3577.45, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3602.65 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3577.45. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.2, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹25.2. Share Via

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3602.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 84,429. The closing price for the day was ₹3,602.65. Share Via