Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 3577.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3559.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3599.9 and the close price was 3602.65. The stock reached a high of 3611 and a low of 3560.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,309,007.33 crore. The 52-week high is 3633.05 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 84,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3544.55, while the high price is 3577.4.

26 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST TCS September futures opened at 3572.5 as against previous close of 3575.45

TCS, a leading IT services and consulting company, has a spot price of 3559.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3558.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3559.45. The offer quantity is 525, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 175, showing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest stands at 7328300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST TCS Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3559.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3577.45

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3559.9 with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -17.55, indicating a decline of 17.55.

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months6.96%
6 Months14.57%
YTD12.06%
1 Year22.39%
26 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3577.45, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3602.65

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3577.45. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.2, meaning the stock has decreased by 25.2.

26 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3602.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 84,429. The closing price for the day was 3,602.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.