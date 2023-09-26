TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3599.9 and the close price was ₹3602.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3611 and a low of ₹3560.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,309,007.33 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3633.05 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 84,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.