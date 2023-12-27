Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges Amidst Bearish Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 3825.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3794.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3780.1 and closed at 3825.3. The highest price reached during the day was 3833.85, while the lowest was 3780.1. TCS has a market capitalization of 1,372,919.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on the last day was 70,216.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3794.6, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3825.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3794.6. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 30.7.

27 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3825.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the volume of shares traded was 70,216. The closing price of the shares was 3,825.3.

