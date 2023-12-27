TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plunges Amidst Bearish Market Sentiment

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3780.1 and closed at ₹3825.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3833.85, while the lowest was ₹3780.1. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,372,919.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares on the last day was 70,216.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3794.6. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.7, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹30.7.
