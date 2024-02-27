TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4039 and closed at ₹4051.95. The stock's high was ₹4050.85 and the low was ₹3983.3. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,44,737.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 19901 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|5.38%
|6 Months
|19.08%
|YTD
|5.96%
|1 Year
|18.21%
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4000.4 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -51.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for TCS was 19901 shares, and the closing price was ₹4051.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!