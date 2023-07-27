Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

TCS stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 3399.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3387 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3385.05 and closed at 3399.05. The stock reached a high of 3421.75 and a low of 3384.9 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1239320.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The stock had a trading volume of 21902 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3399.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,902. The closing price for the shares was 3,399.05.

