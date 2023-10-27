TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3350.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's 3337.75

TCS share price Live :TCS closed today at ₹3350.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The closing price of TCS stock today was ₹3350.55, with a net change of 12.8 and a percent change of 0.38. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3337.75.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3350.55 12.8 0.38 3680.0 3070.3 1225983.46 Infosys 1380.65 22.85 1.68 1672.45 1215.45 571090.4 HCL Technologies 1268.55 37.1 3.01 1311.0 1011.6 344241.99 LTI Mindtree 5169.8 -2.15 -0.04 5590.0 4120.0 152926.16 Tech Mahindra 1120.65 4.65 0.42 1319.95 982.95 98607.32 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3338.5, while the high price reached ₹3363.05.

TCS October futures opened at 3342.0 as against previous close of 3353.2 TCS, the multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3353.9. The bid and offer prices stand at 3374.3 and 3374.8 respectively, with a bid quantity of 350 and an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 10879925. TCS is known for its expertise in the IT industry and is a major player in the global market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3354.95, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3354.95. The percent change is 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.2, reflecting the increase in the stock price by this amount. Click here for TCS Shareholdings

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3352.9 15.15 0.45 3680.0 3070.3 1226843.33 Infosys 1380.0 22.2 1.63 1672.45 1215.45 570821.53 HCL Technologies 1265.75 34.3 2.79 1311.0 1011.6 343482.16 LTI Mindtree 5180.05 8.1 0.16 5590.0 4120.0 153229.36 Tech Mahindra 1122.65 6.65 0.6 1319.95 982.95 98783.3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.5 (+5.44%) & ₹17.0 (-1.45%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.7 (-33.33%) & ₹12.05 (-42.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reached a low of ₹3338.5 and a high of ₹3363.05 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3357, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3357 with a percent change of 0.58. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.25, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for TCS Key Metrics

TCS October futures opened at 3342.0 as against previous close of 3353.2 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3356.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 3377.55, while the offer price stands at 3378.5. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 175 each. The open interest for TCS is 10,880,275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3360.7, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3360.7, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 22.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3447.00 10 Days 3498.86 20 Days 3537.75 50 Days 3493.76 100 Days 3411.96 300 Days 3351.66

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.95 (+6.44%) & ₹17.15 (-0.58%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹30.45 (-29.27%) & ₹13.3 (-36.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3338.5 and the high price was ₹3360.15.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3357.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3357.4. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.65, which means that the stock has gained 19.65 points. Overall, the stock price of TCS has increased slightly.

TCS Live Updates

TCS October futures opened at 3342.0 as against previous close of 3353.2 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3347.35 with a bid price of 3367.7 and an offer price of 3368.55. The offer quantity is 350 shares and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is 10851925.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3349.5, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3349.5, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 11.75. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of TCS. Click here for TCS AGM

TCS share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 8 8 Buy 16 16 14 12 Hold 13 13 12 13 Sell 6 6 6 7 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3349.8 12.05 0.36 3680.0 3070.3 1225709.03 Infosys 1380.9 23.1 1.7 1672.45 1215.45 571193.81 HCL Technologies 1259.65 28.2 2.29 1311.0 1011.6 341826.82 LTI Mindtree 5179.5 7.55 0.15 5590.0 4120.0 153213.09 Tech Mahindra 1120.05 4.05 0.36 1319.95 982.95 98554.53

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of ₹3338.5 and a high of ₹3360.15.

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.0 (+8.77%) & ₹18.2 (+5.51%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹31.2 (-27.53%) & ₹13.6 (-35.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3358.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 Based on the current data of TCS stock, the price is ₹3358.5 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 20.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the actual change in price is an increase of ₹20.75.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3349.1 11.35 0.34 3680.0 3070.3 1225452.89 Infosys 1381.45 23.65 1.74 1672.45 1215.45 571421.31 HCL Technologies 1253.8 22.35 1.81 1311.0 1011.6 340239.33 LTI Mindtree 5184.05 12.1 0.23 5590.0 4120.0 153347.68 Tech Mahindra 1120.6 4.6 0.41 1319.95 982.95 98602.92

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3338.5 and a high price of ₹3357.9.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3345.55, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3345.55, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for TCS Dividend

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3345.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3337.75 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3345.25, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3345.0 7.25 0.22 3680.0 3070.3 1223952.68 Infosys 1380.0 22.2 1.63 1672.45 1215.45 570821.53 HCL Technologies 1246.1 14.65 1.19 1311.0 1011.6 338149.81 LTI Mindtree 5187.2 15.25 0.29 5590.0 4120.0 153440.86 Tech Mahindra 1122.8 6.8 0.61 1319.95 982.95 98796.5

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.25 (+4.88%) & ₹17.75 (+2.9%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹36.6 (-14.98%) & ₹16.6 (-20.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3338.85 and a high price of ₹3357.9.

TCS Live Updates

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3337.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3389.85 The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3337.75. The percent change in the stock price is -1.54%, indicating a decrease. The net change in the stock price is -52.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹52.1.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.32% 3 Months 3.08% 6 Months 4.67% YTD 4.53% 1 Year 7.66%

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3337.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3389.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3337.75. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -52.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹52.1.