TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3350.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's 3337.75

27 Oct 2023
TCS stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 3337.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3350.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3369.85 and closed at 3389.85. The highest price during the day was 3372.5, while the lowest price was 3330.4. The market capitalization of TCS is 1221299.87 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is 3680, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 155481 shares.

27 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed today at ₹3350.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The closing price of TCS stock today was 3350.55, with a net change of 12.8 and a percent change of 0.38. Yesterday's closing price was 3337.75.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3350.5512.80.383680.03070.31225983.46
Infosys1380.6522.851.681672.451215.45571090.4
HCL Technologies1268.5537.13.011311.01011.6344241.99
LTI Mindtree5169.8-2.15-0.045590.04120.0152926.16
Tech Mahindra1120.654.650.421319.95982.9598607.32
27 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3338.5, while the high price reached 3363.05.

27 Oct 2023, 03:37 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3342.0 as against previous close of 3353.2

TCS, the multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3353.9. The bid and offer prices stand at 3374.3 and 3374.8 respectively, with a bid quantity of 350 and an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 10879925. TCS is known for its expertise in the IT industry and is a major player in the global market.

27 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3354.95, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current stock price of TCS is 3354.95. The percent change is 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.2, reflecting the increase in the stock price by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3352.915.150.453680.03070.31226843.33
Infosys1380.022.21.631672.451215.45570821.53
HCL Technologies1265.7534.32.791311.01011.6343482.16
LTI Mindtree5180.058.10.165590.04120.0153229.36
Tech Mahindra1122.656.650.61319.95982.9598783.3
27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 47.5 (+5.44%) & 17.0 (-1.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 28.7 (-33.33%) & 12.05 (-42.62%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reached a low of 3338.5 and a high of 3363.05 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3357, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3357 with a percent change of 0.58. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.25, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3342.0 as against previous close of 3353.2

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3356.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 3377.55, while the offer price stands at 3378.5. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 175 each. The open interest for TCS is 10,880,275.

27 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3360.7, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3360.7, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 22.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3447.00
10 Days3498.86
20 Days3537.75
50 Days3493.76
100 Days3411.96
300 Days3351.66
27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 47.95 (+6.44%) & 17.15 (-0.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 30.45 (-29.27%) & 13.3 (-36.67%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3338.5 and the high price was 3360.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3357.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3357.4. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.65, which means that the stock has gained 19.65 points. Overall, the stock price of TCS has increased slightly.

27 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3342.0 as against previous close of 3353.2

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3347.35 with a bid price of 3367.7 and an offer price of 3368.55. The offer quantity is 350 shares and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is 10851925.

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3349.5, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3349.5, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 11.75. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of TCS.

27 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5588
Buy16161412
Hold13131213
Sell6667
Strong Sell2222
27 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3349.812.050.363680.03070.31225709.03
Infosys1380.923.11.71672.451215.45571193.81
HCL Technologies1259.6528.22.291311.01011.6341826.82
LTI Mindtree5179.57.550.155590.04120.0153213.09
Tech Mahindra1120.054.050.361319.95982.9598554.53
27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of 3338.5 and a high of 3360.15.

27 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 49.0 (+8.77%) & 18.2 (+5.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 31.2 (-27.53%) & 13.6 (-35.24%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3358.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

Based on the current data of TCS stock, the price is 3358.5 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 20.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the actual change in price is an increase of 20.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3349.111.350.343680.03070.31225452.89
Infosys1381.4523.651.741672.451215.45571421.31
HCL Technologies1253.822.351.811311.01011.6340239.33
LTI Mindtree5184.0512.10.235590.04120.0153347.68
Tech Mahindra1120.64.60.411319.95982.9598602.92
27 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of 3338.5 and a high price of 3357.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3345.55, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current stock price of TCS is 3345.55, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3345.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current stock price of TCS is 3345.25, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3345.07.250.223680.03070.31223952.68
Infosys1380.022.21.631672.451215.45570821.53
HCL Technologies1246.114.651.191311.01011.6338149.81
LTI Mindtree5187.215.250.295590.04120.0153440.86
Tech Mahindra1122.86.80.611319.95982.9598796.5
27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 47.25 (+4.88%) & 17.75 (+2.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 36.6 (-14.98%) & 16.6 (-20.95%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of 3338.85 and a high price of 3357.9.

27 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3337.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3337.75. The percent change in the stock price is -1.54%, indicating a decrease. The net change in the stock price is -52.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 52.1.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months3.08%
6 Months4.67%
YTD4.53%
1 Year7.66%
27 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3337.75, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3389.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3337.75. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -52.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 52.1.

27 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3389.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 155,481 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3389.85.

