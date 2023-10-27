TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3350.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's 3337.75

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3369.85 and closed at ₹3389.85. The highest price during the day was ₹3372.5, while the lowest price was ₹3330.4. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1221299.87 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹3680, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 155481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of TCS stock today was ₹3350.55, with a net change of 12.8 and a percent change of 0.38. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3337.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3350.55
|12.8
|0.38
|3680.0
|3070.3
|1225983.46
|Infosys
|1380.65
|22.85
|1.68
|1672.45
|1215.45
|571090.4
|HCL Technologies
|1268.55
|37.1
|3.01
|1311.0
|1011.6
|344241.99
|LTI Mindtree
|5169.8
|-2.15
|-0.04
|5590.0
|4120.0
|152926.16
|Tech Mahindra
|1120.65
|4.65
|0.42
|1319.95
|982.95
|98607.32
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3338.5, while the high price reached ₹3363.05.
TCS, the multinational IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3353.9. The bid and offer prices stand at 3374.3 and 3374.8 respectively, with a bid quantity of 350 and an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 10879925. TCS is known for its expertise in the IT industry and is a major player in the global market.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3354.95. The percent change is 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.2, reflecting the increase in the stock price by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3352.9
|15.15
|0.45
|3680.0
|3070.3
|1226843.33
|Infosys
|1380.0
|22.2
|1.63
|1672.45
|1215.45
|570821.53
|HCL Technologies
|1265.75
|34.3
|2.79
|1311.0
|1011.6
|343482.16
|LTI Mindtree
|5180.05
|8.1
|0.16
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153229.36
|Tech Mahindra
|1122.65
|6.65
|0.6
|1319.95
|982.95
|98783.3
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.5 (+5.44%) & ₹17.0 (-1.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.7 (-33.33%) & ₹12.05 (-42.62%) respectively.
The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reached a low of ₹3338.5 and a high of ₹3363.05 on the current day.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3357 with a percent change of 0.58. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.25, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that TCS stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3356.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 3377.55, while the offer price stands at 3378.5. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 175 each. The open interest for TCS is 10,880,275.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3360.7, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 22.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3447.00
|10 Days
|3498.86
|20 Days
|3537.75
|50 Days
|3493.76
|100 Days
|3411.96
|300 Days
|3351.66
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.95 (+6.44%) & ₹17.15 (-0.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹30.45 (-29.27%) & ₹13.3 (-36.67%) respectively.
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3338.5 and the high price was ₹3360.15.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3357.4. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.65, which means that the stock has gained 19.65 points. Overall, the stock price of TCS has increased slightly.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3347.35 with a bid price of 3367.7 and an offer price of 3368.55. The offer quantity is 350 shares and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is 10851925.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3349.5, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 11.75. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of TCS.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|14
|12
|Hold
|13
|13
|12
|13
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3349.8
|12.05
|0.36
|3680.0
|3070.3
|1225709.03
|Infosys
|1380.9
|23.1
|1.7
|1672.45
|1215.45
|571193.81
|HCL Technologies
|1259.65
|28.2
|2.29
|1311.0
|1011.6
|341826.82
|LTI Mindtree
|5179.5
|7.55
|0.15
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153213.09
|Tech Mahindra
|1120.05
|4.05
|0.36
|1319.95
|982.95
|98554.53
The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of ₹3338.5 and a high of ₹3360.15.
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.0 (+8.77%) & ₹18.2 (+5.51%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹31.2 (-27.53%) & ₹13.6 (-35.24%) respectively.
Based on the current data of TCS stock, the price is ₹3358.5 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 20.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the actual change in price is an increase of ₹20.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3349.1
|11.35
|0.34
|3680.0
|3070.3
|1225452.89
|Infosys
|1381.45
|23.65
|1.74
|1672.45
|1215.45
|571421.31
|HCL Technologies
|1253.8
|22.35
|1.81
|1311.0
|1011.6
|340239.33
|LTI Mindtree
|5184.05
|12.1
|0.23
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153347.68
|Tech Mahindra
|1120.6
|4.6
|0.41
|1319.95
|982.95
|98602.92
Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3338.5 and a high price of ₹3357.9.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3345.55, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3345.25, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3345.0
|7.25
|0.22
|3680.0
|3070.3
|1223952.68
|Infosys
|1380.0
|22.2
|1.63
|1672.45
|1215.45
|570821.53
|HCL Technologies
|1246.1
|14.65
|1.19
|1311.0
|1011.6
|338149.81
|LTI Mindtree
|5187.2
|15.25
|0.29
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153440.86
|Tech Mahindra
|1122.8
|6.8
|0.61
|1319.95
|982.95
|98796.5
Top active call options for TCS at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.25 (+4.88%) & ₹17.75 (+2.9%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹36.6 (-14.98%) & ₹16.6 (-20.95%) respectively.
Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3338.85 and a high price of ₹3357.9.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3337.75. The percent change in the stock price is -1.54%, indicating a decrease. The net change in the stock price is -52.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹52.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|3 Months
|3.08%
|6 Months
|4.67%
|YTD
|4.53%
|1 Year
|7.66%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3337.75. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -52.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹52.1.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, there were 155,481 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3389.85.
