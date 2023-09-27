TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3577.4 and closed at ₹3577.45. The high for the day was ₹3593.1 and the low was ₹3536.35. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,311,092.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3633.05 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 113,520 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3595.95. There has been a 0.36 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹12.8.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 113,520 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,577.45.
