Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 3583.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3595.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3577.4 and closed at 3577.45. The high for the day was 3593.1 and the low was 3536.35. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,311,092.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3633.05 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 113,520 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3595.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3583.15

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3595.95. There has been a 0.36 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 12.8.

27 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3577.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 113,520 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,577.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.