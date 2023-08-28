TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3375, and the close price was ₹3388.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3385 and a low of ₹3350. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1236978.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 155,554 shares.
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3368, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3380.6
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3368 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -12.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has decreased by ₹12.6.
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-2.16%
|6 Months
|-0.56%
|YTD
|5.93%
|1 Year
|7.2%
TCS Live Updates
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3380.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹3388.8
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3380.6 with a percent change of -0.24% and a net change of -8.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3388.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 155,554. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,388.8.
