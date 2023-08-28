TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3375, and the close price was ₹3388.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3385 and a low of ₹3350. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1236978.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 155,554 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3368 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -12.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has decreased by ₹12.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-2.16%
|6 Months
|-0.56%
|YTD
|5.93%
|1 Year
|7.2%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3380.6 with a percent change of -0.24% and a net change of -8.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 155,554. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,388.8.
