TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 3380.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3368 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3375, and the close price was 3388.8. The stock reached a high of 3385 and a low of 3350. The market capitalization of TCS is 1236978.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 155,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3368, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3380.6

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3368 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -12.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has decreased by 12.6.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months-2.16%
6 Months-0.56%
YTD5.93%
1 Year7.2%
28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST TCS Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3380.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹3388.8

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3380.6 with a percent change of -0.24% and a net change of -8.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3388.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 155,554. The closing price for the shares was 3,388.8.

