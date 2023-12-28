Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 3794.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3807.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3795.55 and closed at 3794.6. The stock reached a high of 3818 and a low of 3768.1 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 13,76,641.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 28,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3794.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 28,290. The closing price for the day was 3794.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.