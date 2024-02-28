TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3999.8 and closed at ₹4000.4. The stock reached a high of ₹4124.65 and a low of ₹3997.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,484,428.95 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4184.55 and the low was ₹3056.14. The BSE trading volume for the day was 334,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.