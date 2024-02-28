Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 4000.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4102.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3999.8 and closed at 4000.4. The stock reached a high of 4124.65 and a low of 3997.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 1,484,428.95 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4184.55 and the low was 3056.14. The BSE trading volume for the day was 334,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4000.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 334,830. The closing price for the stock was 4000.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!