TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, the open price for TCS was ₹3385.05 and the close price was ₹3387. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3410.75, while the lowest price was ₹3385.05. The market capitalization for TCS is ₹1242668.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 36192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3370.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3396.15
As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3370.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.76% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -25.85.
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3396.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3387
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3396.15 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 9.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day and the net change is an increase of 9.15. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the TCS stock.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3387 yesterday
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 36,192. The closing price for the day was ₹3,387.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!