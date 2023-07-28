Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 3396.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3370.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price for TCS was 3385.05 and the close price was 3387. The highest price reached during the day was 3410.75, while the lowest price was 3385.05. The market capitalization for TCS is 1242668.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 36192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3370.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3396.15

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3370.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.76% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -25.85.

28 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3396.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3387

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3396.15 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 9.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day and the net change is an increase of 9.15. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the TCS stock.

28 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3387 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 36,192. The closing price for the day was 3,387.

