Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 3508.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3457.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3499 and closed at 3508.95. The highest price reached during the day was 3504.9, while the lowest price was 3452.25. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,265,153.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3680 and 3070.3 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 365,537.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3508.95 on last trading day

On the last day of TCS trading on the BSE, there were 365,537 shares traded with a closing price of 3508.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.