Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 3583.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3587.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3595.95 and the close price was 3583.15. The stock had a high of 3613 and a low of 3555.6. The market capitalization for TCS is 1,312,739.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3633.05 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 26,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3583.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for TCS was 26,350 shares. The closing price for TCS was 3,583.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.