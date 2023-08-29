TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Plummet in Trading
TCS stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3380.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3375 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3386.05 and closed at ₹3380.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹3391.8 and the low was ₹3360. The market capitalization of TCS is currently ₹1,234,929.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS on that day was 82,413 shares.
29 Aug 2023, 09:01:48 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:13:21 AM IST
