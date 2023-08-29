TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3386.05 and closed at ₹3380.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹3391.8 and the low was ₹3360. The market capitalization of TCS is currently ₹1,234,929.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS on that day was 82,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
