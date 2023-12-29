Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3810.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3801.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 3822.1 and closed at 3810.8. The stock reached a high of 3838.25 and a low of 3793.75 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1375253.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 29,256.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3801.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3810.8

According to the current data, the TCS stock price is 3801.05. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.75, suggesting a decrease of 9.75 in the stock price.

29 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3810.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 29,256. The closing price for the day was 3,810.8.

